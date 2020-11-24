HART – Lynda "Lalu" (Pasqualucci) Hart, 63, passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2020 after many years of courageously battling many different health issues until finally her little "heart" gave out. She was the loving wife of Peter Hart for 38 years. Born May 28, 1957 in Hartford; the daughter of the late Louis "Babe" and Patricia (Bidwell) Pasqualucci. Lynda graduated from Northwestern Regional #7, Class of 1975. She attended Boston Art School for a short period. She loved baking, researching a wide variety of topics for not just her own self-growth but for family and friends as well. She also loved spending time with friends and family at Beavertail State Park on Jamestown, RI. She was a talented Graphic Artist starting her career at The Foothills Trader, Hartford Tribune, Windsor Press and Treasure Chest and lastly at Group 4 Design in Avon, CT where she met her beloved best friend. Creativity was in her blood which allowed her to expertly design both of their homes. She was interested in alternative wellness, health, nutrition and was also very spiritual. Her creativity will be greatly missed. She was also very involved with local food Co-ops from 1983 to present. In addition to her devoted husband, she leaves her sister, Donna Pasqualucci-Danila and her husband Larry of Barkhamsted, her beloved nephew, Jack C. Danila and niece, Allyson M. Danila; and many extended family and close friends. She also leaves behind her cherished cat, Finn. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Barkhamsted Center Cemetery at 1 PM; following the CDC guidelines for social distancing, masks required and if you are not feeling well please stay home. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Foothills VNA, 32 Union Street, Winsted, CT 06098, Valley Thrift Shop or if you prefer any animal shelter of your choosing. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-Shea.com
