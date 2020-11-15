Lynda Beichner, of Middlefield CT, passed away November 11th, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born on December 17th, 1951 in New Haven CT. Her family was the center of her life and provided her immense happiness. Lynda is survived by her husband of 46 years, John M. Beichner Sr. Her family includes her son John (Kate) Beichner Jr. and two grandchildren Eleanor and Nolan. She is also survived by her sisters Cindy Pappas, Sandra Lynch and brother Donald Warner along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Julia and Lester Warner, and her beloved sister Leslee Herrmann. Lynda grew up in Wallingford CT and graduated from Lyman Hall in 1968. There is where music, theater and reading captured her heart as well as meeting her future husband, John. Upon graduation she attended Western Connecticut State College and began her professional life. John returned to the Wallingford area after serving in the United States Marine Corps. He promptly sought Lynda out and they were married in November of 1974. Their son, John, was born in 1976 and in 1978 they moved to Durham, CT. The young family immediately prospered, surrounded by a vibrant, loving, and involved community. Most of her professional life was spent as an employee of Middlesex Hospital. Over time Lynda's true passions were realized as she immersed herself in her small town and was an incredible mom to her only son. She was intently focused on providing him exceptional opportunities in education and athletics while sharing with him the importance of strong character, honesty, fairness, and being a good person to everyone. The amount of time she spent on athletic fields and in gymnasiums during those years were substantial. Driving, coaching, and practicing with her son, as well as his friends, were incredibly important to her. The positive energy, determination, and self-motivation she provided gave them an example to look up to. Her innate selflessness was natural, a true master of kindness, whose heart welcomed everybody. In addition to the activities with her son, she was devoted and committed to the success of The Church of the Epiphany in Durham CT. Over 40 years Lynda spent countless hours participating in every aspect of the church. Every Sunday she could be found reading and singing. For 13 years she was the Operating Officer for the church's Antique show and her leadership was evident with every fundraiser the Church ever conducted. Ultimately, she became the Senior Warden, responsible for managing every business aspect of the church for many years. The parishioners of the Church were Lynda's extended family and her love and tireless effort for the church brought her immense joy. For the past 20 years Lynda, and John, lived in Middlefield on the lake. They loved their life together and were grateful for their countless blessings, loving family, and devoted friendships. In retirement they realized their ultimate dream of the snowbird life with summers on the lake and winters on the beach in SC. Lynda loved her life immensely and I am sure her soul is resting easily with the sun on her face, toes in the sand, and a warm breeze blowing in her hair. Lynda will be missed by her family the most. Regardless of distance or time apart, Lynda could always bring family together with her boundless energy, quick wit, huge smile, and infectious laugh. As a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt she will live on as an enduring example of unwavering love, devotion, unbounded selflessness, and the ultimate display of strength during insurmountable hardship. Lynda's time on earth blessed everyone that knew her. We can take her memory with us to live to our greatest potential. She would want us to cherish the memories and celebrate her life. Most of all though she would want us to go forward in happiness, joy, and love; her greatest wish for us all. A Memorial service will be held in her honor at the Church of the Epiphany in Durham CT at a future date to be determined due to corona virus restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store