Lyndsey Deanna Cornell, 27, formerly of Wethersfield passed away suddenly Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home in Rocky Hill. She was born in Rockville, daughter of Salvatore & Joy DiLoreto. Lyndsey lived in Wethersfield most of her life, and graduated from Wethersfield High. She went on to attend school at Capitol Community College, and worked at CVS for a number of years. Most recently, she received a full-time position as assistant chef at the Department of Veterans Affairs. She enjoyed getting to know the veterans and joking around with her co-workers, who loved her so dearly. Lyndsey enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially if her cousins were planning to watch a scary movie. Lyndsey leaves her parents and two beautiful younger sisters. She also leaves her grandmother, Joann DiLoreto, her aunt Anita Cella, her uncles Michael Cella and Daniel DiLoreto, and her three cousins, Rachael, Patrick, and Nicholas Cella. She was also predeceased by her great grandmother Ruth Blaney, her grandfather Pelino DiLoreto, and her very special aunt Penny. Lyndsey also leaves special friends from Wethersfield and her new friends at the Rocky Hill Veterans home. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 12:00 PM at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke. Wethersfield. Visiting hours will be Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Donations can be made in Lyndsey's memory to Marshall House / Salvation Army 225 South Marshall Street Hartford, CT 06105. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com