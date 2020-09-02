1/1
Lyndsey Deanna Cornell
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyndsey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyndsey Deanna Cornell, 27, formerly of Wethersfield passed away suddenly Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home in Rocky Hill. She was born in Rockville, daughter of Salvatore & Joy DiLoreto. Lyndsey lived in Wethersfield most of her life, and graduated from Wethersfield High. She went on to attend school at Capitol Community College, and worked at CVS for a number of years. Most recently, she received a full-time position as assistant chef at the Department of Veterans Affairs. She enjoyed getting to know the veterans and joking around with her co-workers, who loved her so dearly. Lyndsey enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially if her cousins were planning to watch a scary movie. Lyndsey leaves her parents and two beautiful younger sisters. She also leaves her grandmother, Joann DiLoreto, her aunt Anita Cella, her uncles Michael Cella and Daniel DiLoreto, and her three cousins, Rachael, Patrick, and Nicholas Cella. She was also predeceased by her great grandmother Ruth Blaney, her grandfather Pelino DiLoreto, and her very special aunt Penny. Lyndsey also leaves special friends from Wethersfield and her new friends at the Rocky Hill Veterans home. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 12:00 PM at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke. Wethersfield. Visiting hours will be Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Donations can be made in Lyndsey's memory to Marshall House / Salvation Army 225 South Marshall Street Hartford, CT 06105. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 1, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kimberlee Kuykendall
September 2, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved