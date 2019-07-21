Home

AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
Lynn A. Breglio


1953 - 2019
Lynn A. Breglio Obituary
Lynn Ann Breglio, 65, of Hebron, Connecticut, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, July 12, 2019. Lynn was born on December 29, 1953 in Biddeford, Maine to Raymond Corbeil, Sr. and Lillian (Strickland) Corbeil. She is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Peter Michael Breglio, and their children, Amy Lynn Breglio and husband Dave Yang of Brooklyn, New York; Andrew Michael Breglio and wife Kimberly Frances Breglio of Durham, North Carolina; and Matthew Daniel Breglio of New York, New York; and her grandson, Thomas Owen Breglio, who was the light of her life. She is also survived by her mother Lillian Corbeil of South Windsor, Connecticut, and her brother Raymond Corbeil, Jr. of Stafford Springs, Connecticut. Visitation hours and a memorial service will be held from 12:00-2:30 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Aurora McCarthy funeral home in Colchester, Connecticut.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019
