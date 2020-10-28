Lynn Carol (Waxman) Bennett, 70, of Cromwell, passed away on October 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alyce (Rechtschafer) Waxman. Lynn lived in Cromwell for over twenty-five years. She received a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in education from Saint Joseph College. Lynn was a member of Congregational Adath Israel Synagogue where she was a teacher and member for over thirty-five years. Lynn is survived by her daughter, Star J. Bennett of Cromwell; two grandchildren, Ayden Bennett and Skye Bennett; two sisters, Sharon Slossberg of Middletown and Merle Loza of Cromwell; a very dear and special friend, Matthews Steele of West Hartford and many extended family members. The family would like to say a special thank you to her doctors Dr. Brewer, Dr. Farrell, Ashley Nurse Navigator and Hartford Health Care at Home for all their wonderful care and support during her time of need. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 29 at 11:00 am at Adath Israel Cemetery, 714 Pine Street, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn's memory may be made to Congregation Adath Israel Synagogue, P.O. Box 337, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
