Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Lynn M. Mgrdichian Obituary
Lynn M. Mgrdichian, 48, beloved wife to William Sullivan, of Granby, entered into Eternal Rest on Monday, January 6, 2020, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 17, 1971 in Mount Holly, NJ, the daughter to Ronald Mgrdichian and Diane (Miller) Mgrdichian. Lynn was born to be a teacher. She adored her little sister, Laura, and began showing her love for education through teaching her words at the young age of seven. She pursued this love through a long career with the Enfield Board of Education as a Special Education teacher. Lynn was a compassionate, intuitive and generous person who touched the lives of her friends, family, and students. She was a champion of the underdog and took great joy in preparing students for the Special Olympics. Lynn found peace in the serenity of the ocean and nature; she especially loved starfish, bunnies, and the beauty and grace of monarch butterflies. In addition to her husband, William Sullivan, and her parents, Lynn is survived by her five brothers, Mark, Matthew and Robert Mgrdichian of Enfield, Michael Mgrdichian and his wife, Lori of Windsor, and Ryan Mgrdichian of Orleans, MA; a sister, Laura Mgrdichian and her husband, Jamil Egdemir of Mt. Airy, NC; three nieces and a nephew. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Smilow Cancer Center for their care and compassion, as well as to their treasured friends who became a part of Bill and Lynn's family and bestowed immeasurable help and support. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3-5 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A celebration of life will begin at 5:00 pm. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the LUNGevity foundation to help fund research for non-smokers ALK small cell lung cancer. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 10, 2020
