Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:30 PM
Shiva
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hackenyos home
Lynn Toby Nearman Obituary
Lynn Toby (Rosen) Nearman, 77 of Melbourne, FL and formerly of West Hartford passed away peacefully, January 10 after a long illness. She was an amazing, strong person who showed us all how to survive adversity. She is survived by her pride and joy - her family. Husband of 57 years, Harold Nearman, daughters Nancy Sweetman & husband Steve of Melbourne, FL and Barbara Hackenyos & husband Dan of Granby, CT. She is also survived by her brothers Edward Rosen & wife Jackie Young and Dr. Barry Rosen & wife Pat. She also leaves her grandchildren, Charlie Sweetman & wife Nikki and Sam Sweetman & wife Katie. Also the newest love in her life - great granddaughter Ann. Her sister-in-law Myrna Rabin & husband Jay - without Myrna's generosity, the last 10 plus years might not have been possible. She also leaves several cousins, nieces & nephews and good friends. Funeral services will be Monday, January 13 at 1:30pm at Weinstein Mortuary, Farmington Ave, Hartford with burial to follow at Hartford Mutual cemetery in East Granby. Meal of condolence and Shiva will follow internment at the Hackenyos home, 18 Hemlock Rd, Granby. Shiva will also be there Tuesday 5p-8p. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choosing.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 12, 2020
