Lynne Marie Mulkin, (Froeliger) beloved wife of Gerald Mulkin, passed away on May 5th at age 78. Lynne, was born August 17, 1941, the daughter of the late Adolphe and Marie Froeliger and raised in the Parkville section of Hartford. She graduated from Hartford Public High School and was very active in planning class reunions. She began her career at Phoenix Life Insurance and later worked at Society for Savings Bank as Telecommunications Supervisor. Lynne was active in the employees club and made many friends at the bank. She was social and loved being with family and friends. She was a sports fanatic, following the UCONN teams religiously for thirty years, and was a Whalers and Yankee fan. But, Lynne was not one to just sit on the sidelines. She and Jerry were lifelong members at Indian Hill Country Club enjoying competition in the golf leagues and playing with friends. She enjoyed bingo at the West Hartford VFW, frequently visited Maine, and enjoyed tea with two lemon slices. She was a kind and caring person, concerned more about others than herself. She and Jerry celebrated 52 years of marriage. For their 50th anniversary, they renewed their vows at Our Lady of Sorrows church where they were married. She is survived by her devoted husband Jerry; a nephew Chris Winalski and his wife Diana along with their children Will and Jack; a niece Stacy Abbott and her children Griffin, Isabella, and Bridget; several cousins, and a close friend – Barbara Stavola. Jerry's parents, Rosalie and Millard Mulkin and his sister Norma Hungerford, and her lifelong friend Dorothy 'Bunny' Shanahan predeceased her. A private Catholic service will be held graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Jefferson House in Newington, CT. The Mulkin family would like to thank the Jefferson House (esp. Lynn, Helena, and Michelle) for exemplary care as well as Dr. Vredenburgh and his P.A. Joy from the St. Francis Hospital Oncology practice for their devotion to Lynn during her battle with cancer. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is assisting the family. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.