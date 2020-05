Lynne Annette Robinson, 55, of Hartford, Connecticut, departed this life on Sunday April 26, 2020. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Howard and Hallistean Robinson. She was a longtime resident of Hartford. She attended Wish Elementary School and graduated from Weaver High School. Lynne worked for the State of Connecticut for over 30 years and was a faithful member of Pilgrim Way Baptist Church for many years. Lynne is survived by her daughter, Rymia Robinson of Hartford, CT; Significate other, Richard Shorter of Hartford, CT; three sisters, three brothers, eight aunts and uncles; as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Services are private, however, you may leave a message of comfort for the Robinson family and view the full obit at www.hkhfuneralservices.com