Lynne Robinson
Lynne Annette Robinson, 55, of Hartford, Connecticut, departed this life on Sunday April 26, 2020. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Howard and Hallistean Robinson. She was a longtime resident of Hartford. She attended Wish Elementary School and graduated from Weaver High School. Lynne worked for the State of Connecticut for over 30 years and was a faithful member of Pilgrim Way Baptist Church for many years. Lynne is survived by her daughter, Rymia Robinson of Hartford, CT; Significate other, Richard Shorter of Hartford, CT; three sisters, three brothers, eight aunts and uncles; as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Services are private, however, you may leave a message of comfort for the Robinson family and view the full obit at www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
