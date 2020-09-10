1/1
Sr. M. Consolata Paglia
1937 - 2020
Sr. M. Consolata Paglia, FMH, a Daughter of Our Lady of the Garden, died peacefully on September 8, 2020 at the Convent of the Daughters of Our Lady of the Garden in Middletown, CT at the age of 83. She was born in Boville Ernica, in the Province of Frosinone, Italy, on August 17, 1937. On March 6, 1954, at the age of 17, she entered the Daughters of Our Lady of the Garden in Rome, Italy, professing her First Vows on September 12, 1954 and Perpetual Vows on September 8, 1962 in Rome, Italy. At the time of her death, she had been professed for 66 years in religious life. She entered into eternal life on the Feast of the Birth of Mary, one of the congregational feasts of her order, and her 68th anniversary of her Final Profession. Sr. M. Consolata Paglia was one of the first five missionaries of her Order to arrive in the United States from Italy in 1962 and she became a naturalized citizen in 1968. In her 58 years of ministry here in the United States, she served first as a dietitian and chef at Marianapolis Prep School in Thompson, CT. In 1971 was transferred to Gianelli's Early Learning Center in Middletown, CT where she served both her religious Sisters and the children at the Center up to the time of her death. Thousands of the children who attended Gianelli's remember her and the delicious foods she prepared for them. She dedicated these years of her life in service of God's little ones with exquisite care. Sr. M. Consolata was predeceased by her parents, Gaetano and Paolina Paglia and her 4 brothers and 4 sisters. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as numerous cousins, both in Italy and in New York. She is lovingly remembered by former students and their families, her many friends, and especially by the members of her religious family, the Daughters of Our Lady of the Garden in Middletown (CT), Johnston (RI) and Staten Island (NY). The religious sisters of her community are grateful for the care given to Sr. Consolata by many in these last months, especially Franciscan Health and Hospice Care in the last weeks of her life. The wake for Sr. Consolata will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at St. Sebastian Church, 55 Washington Street, Middletown, CT. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, at 10:00 AM at St. Sebastian Church with burial immediately following in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sr. Consolata may be made to Gianelli's Early Learning Center, 67 Round Hill Road, Middletown, CT 06457.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Wake
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Sebastian Church
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
SEP
11
Burial
All Saints Cemetery
5 entries
September 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Thank you for all you did over the years for our daughters. We will love you and miss you always.
The DiCicco Family
Friend
September 9, 2020
My oldest, Melissa, was the first of our family to have the honor of eating Sr. Consolata’s lunches in 1989. Sr. Would feed her so she would eat more. My second daughter,Megan, and then her son Jaxxon loved Sr. as well.
She was so wonderful to the children and the parents, always having something positive to say about the children.
I will miss her greatly!
Christine Davis
Christine Davis
Student
September 9, 2020
We are sorry for your loss of Sr. Consolata. Many times we remember her kindnesses and graciousness to our family, always happy to share a wonderful meal and friendly conversation. She loved the little children and her food she made for them, especially her soups, were made with love for each of them. May God grant her peace in His kingdom as she enjoys eternal rest with our Savior. The Bouteiller, Moan, Sommers, Edwards, and Schiavi families.
Louise and Oliver Bouteiller
Friend
September 9, 2020
My boys loved Sr. Consolata and to this day they reminisce about her food telling me all the things she made better than me. As a nervous parent bringing my "baby" to school for the first time worried he wasn't going to be "challenged" she told me the most important thing any caregiver of little children could say...."Don't worry. He's playing and learning to get along with the other children. The learning will come but this is what's important now." We are so grateful she answered God's call and faithfully and lovingly cared for our babies and us. Our prayers our with her sisters and the children and families who are mourning.
Erica Zapatka
Student
September 9, 2020
Non ci sono parole per esprimere tutto ciò che ho nel cuore. In questi anni ho goduto un rapporto unico...lei, la mia "zia" italiana, ed io, la sua "nipote" adottiva. La sua amicizia insieme alla sua generosa ospitalità , la sua risata e il suo impegno per la missione rimarranno sempre nella mia memoria. Sono grata a te e alla tua comunità di poter essere con te fino alla fine. È stato un onore, un privilegio e una grande benedizione. Non ti dimenticherò mai. TVB, "Nipote"
Sr. Mariette Moan, ASCJ
Friend
