Sr. M. Consolata Paglia, FMH, a Daughter of Our Lady of the Garden, died peacefully on September 8, 2020 at the Convent of the Daughters of Our Lady of the Garden in Middletown, CT at the age of 83. She was born in Boville Ernica, in the Province of Frosinone, Italy, on August 17, 1937. On March 6, 1954, at the age of 17, she entered the Daughters of Our Lady of the Garden in Rome, Italy, professing her First Vows on September 12, 1954 and Perpetual Vows on September 8, 1962 in Rome, Italy. At the time of her death, she had been professed for 66 years in religious life. She entered into eternal life on the Feast of the Birth of Mary, one of the congregational feasts of her order, and her 68th anniversary of her Final Profession. Sr. M. Consolata Paglia was one of the first five missionaries of her Order to arrive in the United States from Italy in 1962 and she became a naturalized citizen in 1968. In her 58 years of ministry here in the United States, she served first as a dietitian and chef at Marianapolis Prep School in Thompson, CT. In 1971 was transferred to Gianelli's Early Learning Center in Middletown, CT where she served both her religious Sisters and the children at the Center up to the time of her death. Thousands of the children who attended Gianelli's remember her and the delicious foods she prepared for them. She dedicated these years of her life in service of God's little ones with exquisite care. Sr. M. Consolata was predeceased by her parents, Gaetano and Paolina Paglia and her 4 brothers and 4 sisters. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as numerous cousins, both in Italy and in New York. She is lovingly remembered by former students and their families, her many friends, and especially by the members of her religious family, the Daughters of Our Lady of the Garden in Middletown (CT), Johnston (RI) and Staten Island (NY). The religious sisters of her community are grateful for the care given to Sr. Consolata by many in these last months, especially Franciscan Health and Hospice Care in the last weeks of her life. The wake for Sr. Consolata will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at St. Sebastian Church, 55 Washington Street, Middletown, CT. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, at 10:00 AM at St. Sebastian Church with burial immediately following in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sr. Consolata may be made to Gianelli's Early Learning Center, 67 Round Hill Road, Middletown, CT 06457.



