Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Committal
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
New Britain, CT
M. Doris Carpenter


1934 - 2019
M. Doris Carpenter Obituary
On Saturday, November 30, 2019, M. Doris Carpenter, 85, was called to eternal life at Avery Heights in Hartford. Born in Fitchburg, MA on May 12, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Thomas & Rose (Garceau) Percival. She was a longtime Newington resident and prior to her retirement was employed within the cafeteria at Middlesex Hospital. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Paul F. Carpenter, Sr., a son Kevin Carpenter, her brothers James Sinacore & Ernest Levesque and her special friend Leonard "Poppa" Radziewski. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her children Paul F. Carpenter, Jr. of Newington, Richard C. Carpenter of Berlin, Carol Hunsinger and her husband Ronald of Newington, and John T. Carpenter and his wife Deborah of Newington, her siblings Lillian Cordio of TX, Nancy Carron and her husband Chuck of East Hartford, and Theresa LeBlanc and her husband Bobby of Middletown, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews that considered her their Mai-Mai. Her life and funeral will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, with the family receiving visitors at 10:00 AM and service beginning at 11:00 AM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, with committal prayers following at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. Additionally, relatives and friends may call for visitation on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Newington Memorial.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
