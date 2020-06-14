M. Judd Emily
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily M. Judd, 30, of Southington passed away on June 11, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1990 in New Britain to Duane and Patricia (Hill) Judd of Southington. Emily attended the Hartford Academy of the Arts and absolutely loved to sing and dance. As a young girl she would dance around the house on her tiptoes and later studied pointe ballet. She was a loving mother to her three young children and had a kind heart. She loved the outdoors, camping, and sitting around the fire with her kids. In addition to her parents, Emily is survived by her children Levi Richard Judd, Dashiell William Judd, and Charlotte MacKenzie Judd; her sister Sarah Yaskolka and her husband Justin, her sister Abigail Judd, all of Southington; as well as her nieces Coraline Lily, Avril Rose, and Wynter Violet. A private graveside service will be held at Oak HiIl Cemetery in Southington. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
690 Woodtick Road
Wolcott, CT 06716-2519
(203) 879-2246
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved