Mabel Jenkins Robinson, 81, of East Hartford, CT departed this life on May, 15, 2020. Born December 18,1938 in Smithville, GA to Jessie Bell Gooden and Eddie Jenkins, Jr. (both deceased), she is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Smith Peeples and leaves to mourn her children, Lora Shannon-Howe, (twins) Kareem R. Robinson and Kaseem S. Robinson; (3) grand-kids that she raised Edward Dascanio, Sharif Peeples and Ali Peeples (deceased) , a beloved daughter in Christ Beverly Murphy as well as a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren relatives and friends. A Live-Streamed Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020; from 10:00AM-11:00AM followed by a 11:30AM Graveside Service at Silver Lane Cemetery, 1280 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Robinson family, view the full obituary and live-streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.