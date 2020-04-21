Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Mabel Johnson Obituary
Mabel Johnson, 93, entered into Eternal Peace on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was the widow of the late Paul C. Johnson,they were married for 47 years. As a young child Mabel lived in Sweden for five years. She also spent summers as a child in Montauk New York with many happy memories. Mabel lived in Westport CT for 35 years. She was the Register of Voters for for 30 years. A job that she greatly enjoyed. Mabel was very faith based and was a communicant of The Lutheran Church of St. Mark in Glastonbury CT. Mabel was a huge dog lover and rescued many throughout her life. She was very involved with the organization 'Guiding Eyes for the Blind.' Mabel is survived by her daughter, Liz Gregonis and her husband, Greg of South Glastonbury; two grandchildren, Emily and Colin Gregonis; a brother-in-law, Roy Bordwick and his children, Kirsten and Carl; and extended family members, John and Elaine Gregonis and Michael Gregonis. In addition, a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Bordwick, predeceased Mabel. There will be a private service for the family only, due to COVID-19. There will be a celebration of life service ,at a later date. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com .Donations can be made in honor of Mabel Johnson to The Lutheran Church of St. Mark, 75 Griswold Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -