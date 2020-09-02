1/1
Maddalena Rinaldi
Maddalena (Fusco) Rinaldi, 93, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at The Reservoir in West Hartford. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Angelo Rinaldi. Born in Pontelandolfo, Italy, she was the daughter of Domenicantonio and Carmela (Calabrese) Fusco. She came to the U.S. in 1958, lived in Waterbury for a short time before settling in West Hartford and ultimately moving to Newington. She worked at Arrow-Hart & Hegeman until her retirement. She later took a job providing home care, before home care was a profession, and was able to put her love of cooking to use. She enjoyed cooking for her family and canning tomatoes from her garden. Her biscotti were a family favorite as was her homemade pizza. She was a loving and kind woman, always ready to invite you in for a cup of espresso. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Maddalena leaves behind two daughters; Marisa and her husband, Mario Guerrera and Angela and her husband, John Needham; a grandson, Carlo Guerrera and his wife Meghan (Wood) and two great grandsons, John Guerrera and Michael Guerrera. She also leaves behind a sister, Maria (Fusco) Guerrera, in Tuscany, Italy; many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by two brothers, Michele and Raffaele. Many thanks to the staff of The Reservoir and also her home care aids, Amy and Regina. A Funeral Service will be Friday, (Sept 4), 11:00 am at the Mausoleum, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 2, 2020.
