Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
(203) 272-7209
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
Madeleine C. Altfeter


1930 - 2019
Madeleine C. Altfeter Obituary
Southington – Madeleine Cecile (LaPerriere) Altfeter, 89, entered into her eternal rest at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 after a long illness. Mrs. Altfeter was born in Waterbury, on May 14, 1930, as the youngest of eleven children to Antonio and Azelica (Pellerin) LaPerriere. She enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends as well as spoiling her beloved dog Beau. Mrs. Altfeter was predeceased by Fred Altfeter, her loving husband of 65 years, and her infant son, Robert. She was ever the sweet and gentle mother of son Bruce Altfeter and his wife Gail of Sarasota FL; her daughter Lynn (Altfeter) Shore and her husband Kent of Sarasota, FL; her son Rick Altfeter and his wife Ellie of Warner Robins, GA; her son Ned Altfeter and his wife Marta of Cheshire. She was the dearest grandmother of her 11 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Arrangements – Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 6 to 8 pm at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday December 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St. Burial will follow in New Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For online condolences, to share a story or a photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 30, 2019
