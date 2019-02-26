Madeleine J. (Bougas) Manion, 92 of Vernon, previously of South Windsor and Hartford died peacefully on February 22, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by family. Madeleine was the beloved wife of the late Frank B. Manion. She was born in Irvington, NJ on July 8, 1926, daughter of the late Charles and Alice Bougas and was a graduate of Hartford High School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed. She leaves her children Lorraine Moreland and her husband S. John of S. Windsor, Charlotte Charpentier of Maine, Larry Manion and his wife Dianne of Ellington, Bryan Manion of Florida, Melissa Boyne and her husband Ron of E. Windsor, and Jeffrey Manion of Montana; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lynnette Engman, son-in-law Galen Charpentier and sister, Bertha Mahoney. She was a charter member of Full Gospel Interdenominational Church and was dedicated to praying for others. She participated in countless activities to help those in need, both at home and on the mission fields. Her family would like to thank the staff at Welles Country Village for their excellent care and kindness. A memorial service will be held on Friday March 1st, at 11:30am. Her family will receive friends prior to the memorial service from 10:30 to 11:30am at Jubilee Tabernacle, 16 Brainard Place, Manchester, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to World-Wide Lighthouse Missions, PO Box 5010, Manchester, CT 06045-5010. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary