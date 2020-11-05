Madeline (Maddie) was born in Veazie, Maine June 4, 1924 and was a long time resident of Enfield, Ct. She left this world to join her "fly boy" and favorite dance partner, Carl, on November 4th, 2020. Maddie was predeceased by her beloved grandaughter Minnie Lee, grandson John Adams and great grandson Roo. Madeline is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Bonnie and Jim Asquith of Winter Haven, Florida and Melissa and John DeFeo of Berlin Ct. Madeline adored her 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren She also leaves behind a special nephew Norman Wallace of Florida and numerous other nephews and nieces who all share fond and funny memories of "Aunty". She will be remembered by us all for her sense of humor, determination and iron will. We would like to thank her friends and neighbors of Bailey Circle for their kindness and support, Maddie cherished your friendship. In particular we would like to send our undying gratitude to her special friends Marielle and Mary Beth. She loved you all. In light of Madeline's love of reading, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the South Windsor Public Library, 1550 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor, Ct, 06074. There will be a private family service in Veazie, Maine at a date to be determined by the family.



