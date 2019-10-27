Home

Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
942 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT
View Map
1998 - 2019
Madeline Haas Obituary
Madeline Morgan Haas, 21, of Simsbury, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 26, 1998 in Hartford, the beloved daughter of Christopher and Heather (Morgan) Haas. A graduate of Simsbury High School, Class of 2016, Madeline was a member Best Buddies, Unified Sports, Unified Theater as well as a member of the Simsbury Summer Theater. She had attended Manchester Community College and was a Co-Teacher at the Children's Clubhouse. Maddy enjoyed hiking and spending time with her boyfriend. During the summer, she loved going to Martha's Vineyard with her family and looked forward to going to the Flying Horses Carousel. In addition to her adoring parents, she is survived by her brother, Benjamin Haas; her boyfriend, John Fieger; her maternal grandfather, William Morgan, paternal grandparents, Steven and Elizabeth Haas; aunt, Nicole Haas, aunt and uncle, Jason and Jennifer Morgan and her cousins, Andrew, Eliza, Zach, Bella and Efa Morgan. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Kathleen Morgan. Her family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Wednesday, October 30th from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 31st at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House. Please visit Maddy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
