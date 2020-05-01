Madeline Jackoway Budkofsky passed away at Saint Mary Home on April 25, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on July 19, 1933. She graduated from Weaver High School in 1951 and was employed for several years as a telephone operator at the Southern New England Telephone Company. She also worked as a secretary and receptionist in later years. She was an active member of the Agudas Achim Synagogue for many years and served a term as the president of the temple's Sisterhood as well. Madeline is predeceased by her daughter-in-law Cathy Strano Budkofsky, by her husband Rubin, and by her son Theodore . She is survived by 4 grandchildren, Melissa, Jennifer, Seth, and Aaron, one great grandchild, and two sisters, Lorraine Jackoway Pregozen of Palm Desert and Santa Maria, California and Rita Jackoway Fink of Old Saybrook, Connecticut. A virtual funeral took place on April 29 with the Hebrew Funeral Home officiating.



