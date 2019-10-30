Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Alper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Janet Alper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Janet Alper Obituary
Alper, Madeline (Lynn) Janet – Lynn Alper (nee Marks) passed away on October 28, 2019, surrounded by her children. Formally of Wayne, she was a resident of the Wanaque Reserve, Wanaque. Lynn held a BA degree from NYU and was a tax administrator at GAF Corporation in Wayne. Lynn was a long time member of Temple Beth Tikvah, Wayne. She was an active member of the temple community and its Sisterhood where she served as President. For the last 13 years, Lynn was an active member of the Wanaque Reserve community and served on many committees including Milk and Honey as its first co-president; COC, a Community Outreach Committee; EAC, an Entertainment Committee, COAL and the Singles club, which she founded. She was also an avid Ma Jongg and Bridge player and played Bridge at the Wayne Adult Center. Lynn was the beloved wife of the late Paul B. Alper. She was the devoted mother of her children, Sue Weisberger and her husband, Steve of Wayne, New Jersey; Karen Schlossberg and her husband Philip of West Hartford, Connecticut; and Stuart Alper and his wife, Sima of Fair Lawn, New Jersey. She was the cherished grandmother of Marisa & Lee Weisberger, Esther & Aaron Schlossberg, Miranda & Adam Alper. The funeral will be held, on Wednesday, October 30, at 11am at Louis Suburban Chapel in Fair Lawn, NJ and interment will follow at the Mount Ararat Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. Donations can be made to Temple Beth Tikvah.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now