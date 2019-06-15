Home

Surowiecki Madeline K. Madeline K. Surowiecki, 70, beloved wife of the late Gregory M. Surowiecki passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at her home. Born on September 6, 1948 in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Helen (Ziebka) Kelly. Madeline was a longtime resident of Meriden and Middletown CT. She worked as a paraprofessional at Moody and Spencer Elementary Schools in Middletown, a job she truly loved, from where she retired. After her retirement Madeline remained a dedicated volunteer at each of the schools. She was a parishioner of St. Pius X Church. Madeline enjoyed traveling to many places, including Europe, Canada, The Caribbean and Israel. She was an avid reader and also liked going to the movies with her friends. Most important to her was spending time with her cherished grandchildren. Mrs. Surowiecki is survived by her two sons: Randy Surowiecki of Cromwell, Nicholas Surowiecki and his wife Angela of Middletown; a sister Janet (Seeton) Antani of VA; two grandsons: Abram Surowiecki, Everett Surowiecki and nephew Eric Seeton and his wife Sherry of MA and niece Tricia Seeton Brunson of SC. Her funeral will be held on Monday June 17th at 10:15 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown, for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Madeline K. Surowiecki may be made to the Sierra Club Foundation at www.sierraclub.org. CROMWELL
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019
