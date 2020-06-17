Madeline L. Follacchio, 66, of New Britain CT died in her home on June 10, 2020. Ms. Follacchio was born in New Britain the daughter of Lucielle and Ugo Follachio. No services are being held per Madeline's request. Madeline lived life loudly and desired to go out quietly. New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For an online memorial, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.