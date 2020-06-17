Madeline L. Follacchio
Madeline L. Follacchio, 66, of New Britain CT died in her home on June 10, 2020. Ms. Follacchio was born in New Britain the daughter of Lucielle and Ugo Follachio. No services are being held per Madeline's request. Madeline lived life loudly and desired to go out quietly. New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For an online memorial, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
