Madeline Dunn, 70, of Rocky Hill died unexpectedly September 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard C. Dunn, Jr. who passed away earlier this year. Madeline was born on September 25, 1949 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Pearl (Wietrzykowski) and Benoit Chasse. Madeline is survived by her sister Arlene Dossat of East Hartford and a niece Tamara Kelly of Durham. Madeline is also survived by her cat Gracie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Madeline's name to the Connecticut Cat Connection, 40 Stevens Mill Road, Windsor, CT 06095. Memorial services will be private. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave. Newington is serving the family. To share a memory with Madeline's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net