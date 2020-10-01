1/1
Madeline Rose Dunn
1949 - 2020
Madeline Dunn, 70, of Rocky Hill died unexpectedly September 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard C. Dunn, Jr. who passed away earlier this year. Madeline was born on September 25, 1949 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Pearl (Wietrzykowski) and Benoit Chasse. Madeline is survived by her sister Arlene Dossat of East Hartford and a niece Tamara Kelly of Durham. Madeline is also survived by her cat Gracie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Madeline's name to the Connecticut Cat Connection, 40 Stevens Mill Road, Windsor, CT 06095. Memorial services will be private. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave. Newington is serving the family. To share a memory with Madeline's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
October 1, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
