Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Margaret Mary Church
80 Hayes Rd.
South Windsor, CT
View Map

Madelyn Martin


1919 - 2020
Madelyn Martin Obituary
Madelyn (Spillane) Martin, 100, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Harold "Chub" Martin died peacefully on March 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 27, 1919 to Harold and Katherine (Murphy) Spillane in Somerville, MA. She was raised in Willimantic and Hartford, CT and was a graduate of Hartford High School. Madelyn married the love of her life, Harold Martin on July 15, 1942 and they were together for 69 years. They lived in Hartford, before moving to South Windsor in 1958. She worked as a Teacher's Aide at Phillip Smith Elementary School for many years. Madelyn is survived by her sons, Gerald T. Martin and his wife Barbara of New Haven, and Dennis P. Martin of Brooklyn, NY; her daughter, Marybeth M. Campbell of Manchester; her grandchildren, Patricia Gill, Ian Martin, Thea Bourke-Martin; her Great Grandchildren, Amber Estanislau, Shannon Estanislau, Ryan Estanislau, Joshua Bourke-Martin, Joshua Gill, Kira Gill; and her Great Great Grandchildren, Julianna and Grayson Diaz, Skylar Rice, and Zavien Estanislau. She was predeceased by her Grandson, Sean M. Campbell. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd. (Rte. 83) Vernon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Rd., South Windsor. (Please meet directly at the church) Burial will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences and guest book.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2020
