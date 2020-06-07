Mae A. DiFabio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae A. DiFabio, 93, of Bloomfield, passed away quietly at her home on May 27th, 2020. She leaves her daughter Mev Norige, daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Seth Nussbaum and son and daughter-in-law Peter and Linda DiFabio. She also leaves grandchildren Danielle Murphy, Scott Nussbaum, Michael, Christina, and Carla. Mae was blessed to have help care for her in later years, her granddaughter Danielle, and great granddaughters Kaysen Rovins, and Laurel Murphy. Mae was an avid gardener and lover of all things green. She enjoyed travelling but was especially fond of her summer home at Point O'Woods Beach in South Lyme, CT. She spent every summer since 1952 at her vacation home with her family. Lastly she always loved time spent with Mev's "furbaby", Ernie. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Mev, who took care of her needs for the past 15 years. Mae was a wonderful friend to many, and a wonderful mom and grandmother. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at a later date. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved