Mae A. DiFabio, 93, of Bloomfield, passed away quietly at her home on May 27th, 2020. She leaves her daughter Mev Norige, daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Seth Nussbaum and son and daughter-in-law Peter and Linda DiFabio. She also leaves grandchildren Danielle Murphy, Scott Nussbaum, Michael, Christina, and Carla. Mae was blessed to have help care for her in later years, her granddaughter Danielle, and great granddaughters Kaysen Rovins, and Laurel Murphy. Mae was an avid gardener and lover of all things green. She enjoyed travelling but was especially fond of her summer home at Point O'Woods Beach in South Lyme, CT. She spent every summer since 1952 at her vacation home with her family. Lastly she always loved time spent with Mev's "furbaby", Ernie. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Mev, who took care of her needs for the past 15 years. Mae was a wonderful friend to many, and a wonderful mom and grandmother. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at a later date. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.