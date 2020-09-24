1/1
Mae A. Grigely
1920 - 2020
Mae Anna Grigely, 100, of Broad Brook, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at home Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born May 21, 1920 in Broad Brook, CT. Mae was one of ten children, the daughter of the late Wendell and Anna Grigely. She was an actuarial assistant for Cigna before retiring in 1985 and was a devoted parishioner of St. Catherine's Church in Broad Brook. She was an avid reader, traveler, and skier. Mae leaves many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her nine siblings, Joan Kari, Emma Murphy, Johnny, Kenneth, infant Anton, Wendell, Edward, Joseph, and Peggy Grigely; and her good friend, Margaret Wiechniak. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Ewa for her years of compassionate care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Saint Marianne Cope Parish- St. Philip Church, 150 S Main St., East Windsor. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook. In lieu of flowers donations can be made Broad Brook Fire Department Association, 125 Main Street, Broad Brook, CT 06016. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Marianne Cope Parish- St. Philip Church
