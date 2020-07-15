1/1
Mae K. Lemieux
1928 - 2020
Mae K. (Miffitt) Lemieux, 92, of Manchester, formerly of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Victor N. Lemieux died peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Manchester Manor. Mae was born in Rockville, CT, on May 31, 1928, daughter of the late Frank and Dora (Green) Miffitt. Mae met Victor on July 4, 1956 and were married a few short months later on December 1, 1956 in Rockville. They settled and raised their family in South Windsor. She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Mae was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a stay at home mother when her children were young. In her later years she went to work for Nassau's Furniture, where she worked for 16 years until her retirement. Mae will be remembered as a caring and sweet woman who was loved by all who knew her. Her happy place was at home surrounded by her family. She had a special place in her heart for her cats and loved to feed the birds every day until she entered the nursing home in 2016. Her family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Manchester Manor for their kind and compassionate care especially Roshanda, Wilma, Kristie, Evelyn, Brenda, and Doris. She leaves her children, Raymond Lemieux and his wife Antoinette of Coventry, Thomas Lemieux of NH, Katherine Pelletier of Manchester and Linda Tersavich and her husband Robert of South Windsor; her grandchildren, Amanda Rouleau and her husband Michael of Hartford, Katlyn Tersavich of Hartford, and Michael Pelletier of Torrington. She was predeceased by seven brothers and four sisters, Frank, Joseph, George, Albert, Michael, Julius, Elmer, Doris, Lillian, Rose, and Irene. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Funeral service and burial at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery are private at the request of her family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
July 15, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
