Magdalena G. Logan, 88, widow of Robert H. Logan of 49 years, passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Denia, Spain, and was a talented hairdresser and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent many years in Plainville, later residing in Westbrook with her daughter Mara. Magdalena was the light of her daughter's life for 47 years. She loved her husband Robert (whom she called Chato), granddaughters Marina and Alexa, and her devoted daughter Mara, with all her being. She also loved Mara's love of her life, John (whom she called Carino). She leaves behind several nieces and nephews- especially her dear niece Josephine, whom she arrived in America with in 1966- and her brothers-in-law, Donald and Cliff who were always near to her heart. She was predeceased by her parents Pedro and Elvira Serrano, sisters Elvira, Filo, and Josephine, brother Peter, and niece Rose. Calling hours will be held November 4, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 South Canal St, Plainville. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plainville. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com