1/1
Magdalena G. Logan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Magdalena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Magdalena G. Logan, 88, widow of Robert H. Logan of 49 years, passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Denia, Spain, and was a talented hairdresser and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent many years in Plainville, later residing in Westbrook with her daughter Mara. Magdalena was the light of her daughter's life for 47 years. She loved her husband Robert (whom she called Chato), granddaughters Marina and Alexa, and her devoted daughter Mara, with all her being. She also loved Mara's love of her life, John (whom she called Carino). She leaves behind several nieces and nephews- especially her dear niece Josephine, whom she arrived in America with in 1966- and her brothers-in-law, Donald and Cliff who were always near to her heart. She was predeceased by her parents Pedro and Elvira Serrano, sisters Elvira, Filo, and Josephine, brother Peter, and niece Rose. Calling hours will be held November 4, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 South Canal St, Plainville. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plainville. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Burial
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved