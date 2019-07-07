Magdalene (Madie) Lane, 94, of Milford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born July 22, 1924 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Marie Eismont and resided in Milford since 1955. During her career, she worked for the war department in New York City, as a bookkeeper for many businesses, including Milford Jai Alai, from its opening to closing day. After retiring, she continued to enjoy knitting, sewing, pottery and her family while living in Milford, CT, West Palm, FL and Simsbury CT. Madie was predeceased by her husband, the late Harry Lane, and her brother Bill Eismont, and survived by her sister Caroline Christarella and by Madie's four children, Carl Lopez, Andrea Whitaker, Pamela Lupia, and Elena Folsom and their spouses as well as nine grandchildren Max Lopez, Ross Whittaker, Joseph Whitaker, Mary Whitaker, Ryan Lupia, Christopher Lupia, Teresa McClure, Sarah Folsom and Laura Folsom and 2 great grandchildren, Harper and Nolan Lupia. Madie's family is very grateful for the wonderful, compassionate care provided by Michele Philips and Jeanette Fitzpatrick during the past many years. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Cody-White Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Kings Highway Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 11:00 am to 11:30 am on July 8, 2019 at CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019