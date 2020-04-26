|
Ms. Magdeline M. Black, born November 25, 1930 passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was 89. Magdeline migrated from St. Ann, Jamaica to the United States in 1980 and was employed at The University of Hartford from 1985 until her retirement in 2009. She was a hard worker and very independent. She was a disciplinarian when needed and also had a heart of gold. She loved to cook; you could never leave her home hungry or thirsty. She was an avid traveler, her favorite places were Israel and her many cruises to the Caribbean Islands. She also loved her church, shopping and gardening. Mama as she was so lovingly called, was known for her beautiful smile and dimples that would light up a room. She is survived by her seven children, Angela and her husband John, Cleonie, Sharon and her husband Norris, Michael and his wife Caren, Richard, Nicole, and Mavie, 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Novia Minto, Vee James, Clover Williams and her brother, Dermont Lynch. She was predeceased by her two sons, Cleveland Black and Bentley Black. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Hartford, 571 Farmington Ave., Hartford, CT 06105. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020