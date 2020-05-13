Maggie L. Peck, 77, of Hartford, died peacefully on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Maggie was born in Dancy, Alabama on November 12, 1942, daughter of the late Bob and Rosie Lee (Cunningham) Peck. Maggie grew up in Gordo, AL and attended Oaklane High School. She moved to Connecticut in 1969 and settled in Hartford with her family. Maggie worked in the Insurance Industry at Traveler's Insurance Company for over 20 years supporting the processing of insurance claims. She also worked at the Institute of Living. Maggie volunteered at the Clothes Horse in West Hartford. She spent so much time there and knew so much about the store, the manager hired her part-time. Maggie was a woman of great faith and an active member of Hopewell Baptist Church's Intermediate Missionaries where she served as treasurer until her health started to decline. She enjoyed tending to her flowers in her yard. Maggie also enjoyed sewing and made many outfits for her children. Maggie leaves to mourn her passing her daughters, Daphne Jackson (Ron) of East Hartford, and Velma Davis of Dunwoody, GA; her son, Frederick Davis (Patrice) of Norwalk, CA; her grandchildren, Daleisha Walcott, Brandi Jackson, and Chelsea Jackson; and her great grandchildren, Kaniyah, Dreame, and Cairo. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Faye Mathis. Maggie was number 14 of 16 children and was the youngest girl. She leaves to mourn her passing siblings Modesta Jackson and Herbert Lee Peck and a host of relatives and friends. Maggie was predeceased by siblings Eva, Lady B, John Ed, Lucille, Rosie Mae, Frank, Sam, Willie Curtis, Joseph Arnold, James A, Johnny Bob and Jimmy Lee. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family will receive friends for a "drive-by" outdoor visitation on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 11-11:30 a.m., at the Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor. A funeral service will follow outside of the Hopewell Baptist Church with attendees encouraged to observe social distancing. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Bloomfield. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.