Maggie M. (Compton) Lynch, 63, departed this life on June 13, 2019. She was born to the late Levy Compton, Sr. and Josephine Vinters Harris on July 2, 1955 in Port Arthur, TX. Maggie (affectionately known as "Auntie Bae Bae") was the nurturer of the family and hosted many family functions at their home. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Simeon L.A. Lynch; sons, Aaron Compton (Sabrina) of Duluth, GA and Simeon Lynch, Jr. of Hartford, CT; stepdaughter, Yolanda Anderson of New Britain, CT; brother, Levy Compton, Jr. (Sharlene) of Hartford, CT; sister, Linda Halloway of East Hartford, CT; nine grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and stepmother, Pauree Compton. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Tyrone Compton and two brothers, Norman W. Osteen and Leroy Compton. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT at 10:30AM with a viewing from 9:30AM–10:30AM. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave, Hartford, CT 06114. To leave a message of comfort for the Lynch family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019