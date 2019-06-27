Malcolm B. Dunn, 79, formerly of Suffield, entered into Eternal Rest on Tuesday, June 26, 2019 at Heritage Hall East in Agawam. Born on May 20, 1940, in Springfield, he was the loving son to the late Edward and Louisa (Donaldson) Dunn. Malcolm retired after a long career with Sweetlife Foods. He was a former member of the Second Baptist Church of Suffield and a grange member at the Suffield Grange. He was fond of gardening, working outside and was an animal lover. Malcolm served as the president of the Resident Council and the Welcoming Committee at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home East. He enjoyed participating in the activites going on at the nursing home, especially bingo, seeing movies, and playing pokino. Malcolm was well liked by many and will be remembered as a loving and caring friend, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Malcolm is survived by two daughters, Veronica Schortmann and her husband, Mark, of West Springfield, and Bernadette Malley-Burger of Somers, CT; a sister, Natalie Holmes of New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Edward J. Malley IV, Stephanie Nicoll and her husband, Jay, Zack Schortmann and his wife, Deborah, Alex Schortmann and his wife, Sarah, and Adam Burger; five great grandchildren, Ella, Griffin, Mia, Kiara, and JJ; and was anticipating the arrival of a new great grandson. Malcolm also leaves behind many close friends from the Heritage Hall Nursing Home East who will miss him tremendously. In addition to his wife of 25 years, Angelina M. Dunn, Malcolm was predeceased by three brothers, Edward J. Dunn, Jr., Walter Dunn, and Ralph Dunn. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Enfield Street Cemetery. Malcolm's family would like to extend very special thanks to the staff of Heritage Hall East for their compassion and excellent care. Donations in memory of Malcolm may be made to the Activity Department Resident Council of Heritage Hall Nursing Home, East Wing, 464 Main St., Agawam, MA, 01001. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary