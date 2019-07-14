Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
51 Church Street
Pine Meadow, CT
Malcolm N. Wilson


1942 - 2019
Malcolm N. Wilson Obituary
BARKHAMSTED – Malcolm "Mac" N. Wilson, 77, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on July 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Mac was the devoted husband of Carol (Desjardin) Wilson for 57 years. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 51 Church Street, Pine Meadow at 2 PM with full Military Honors. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. John's Episcopal Church or Foothills Visiting Nurses Assn., 32 Union Street, Winsted, CT 06098. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019
