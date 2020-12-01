1/1
Malinda Diaz-Amaro
Malinda Diaz-Amaro, 51, of East Harford, entered into eternal rest, on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Saint Francis hospital. She returned to the loving embrace of her late Father Pablo Diaz Jr. who was waiting with open arms. Malinda was born on February 5, 1969 in Hartford, CT, the beloved daughter of Carmen Palmer and Pablo Diaz Jr. She always had a smile on her face and her cheerful demeanor endeared her to her family and friends. She married the love of her life Luis Amaro on October 15, 1994 and together they began their family. Malinda was a beloved mother to Chelsea Amaro and a "Glam-ma" to Aidynn and Alannah. Besides her husband Luis and daughter Chelsea, she leaves behind her mother Carmen Palmer and stepfather John Palmer of East Hartford, her mother in-law Zoraida Amaro and father in-law Antonio Amaro (deceased) of East Harford, brother Paul Diaz III and his wife Amy of Enfield and brother Ryan Diaz of East Harford, nephews Andrew and Alex. Along with an abundance of loved extended family and friends. Many thanks to the Saint Francis Hospital staff from the ICU Covid unit for their loving care of our Malinda. We will miss her dearly. In the year to come we will gather for a Mass and a Celebration of Life in remembrance of Malinda. Details will be posted at a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
Words cannot Express how shocked and saddened I am to hear of Melinda's passing. She loved her family very much especially her late father Paul Diaz Jr. My wife Dawn and I send our sympathy to Melinda's husband and daughter and the entire Diaz family for this tragic loss of a beautiful person. Love, Stephen Wierbicki and Dawn Wierbicki
Stephen Wierbicki
Friend
November 30, 2020
Our deepest sympathies
Leathers family
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family. RIP cousin.
Angel L Diaz
Family
