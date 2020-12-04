On Wednesday November 25, 2020, the angels brought home the most "Phenomenal Woman", MandlynWilliams of Windsor, CT who many referred to as "Gidget" At the age of 67 years young, God called upon her to serve by his side in Heaven. What a wonderfully amazing life Mandlyn lived as she touched the hearts and lifted the sprits of everyone who met her. She was extraordinarily impressionable and many gravitated toward her loving and warm spirit. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and of love that can never be matched or replaced. She was the wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend that many have strived to become because she lived a life of example. Her soul shines a light upon us and will radiate even brighter in spirit. It is with heavy hearts and thankfulness that we will celebrate her life and her legacy. We are all so thankfully blessed to have lovedher for the time that we were given. Mandlyn was born in Hartford, CT and lived in Hartford for many years. She grew up amongst 14 siblings and understood the true meaning of family. Mandlyn welcomed all into her home, which had become for many years, the family headquarters, following the passing of her mother. We will all cherish the many memories of family cookouts, dinners and gatherings,held at "Auntie Matlines House". She so loved all of her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mandlyn lived a life of work and service as a career employee of the United States Postal Service having served 42 years. She retired, March 2020. She was also a member of Crossroad Community Cathedral, East Hartford, CT. Mandlyn leaves behind her life partner and husband Matthew Williams of Windsor, CT, her daughter, Scherell Simonet of Baton Rouge, LA, Son George Roger Register III and daughter-in-law/wife of George, Kendra Register of Newington, CT, and Son Jabari Oneil Likely of Windsor, CT. She is now the Guardian Angel of five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Patrell McKenzie, Kiana Ridley, De'JahRegister, Jordynn Register, Jabari Likely Jr. and Skylar Smith. 3 Godchildren, Levy Gillespie, Leslie Harrell, and Jeffrey Coleman. She was predeceased by her mother, Agnes Phyall Gillespie, her father, Sylvester Washington, sister, Sandy Gillespie, and brother Headley Gillespie and she also cherished her dog "missy" who passed away earlier this year. She leaves 11 Siblings: Lorenzo Phyall (Carol), Sylvester Gillespie, Albert Gillespie (Nadine), Leo Gillespie (Cheryl), Leroy Gillespie, Levy Gillespie (Loray), Jeffrey Gillespie, Thomas Gillespie, Patricia Osbourne(Owen), Deborah Gillespie, Susan Starling (Cody). Services will be private due to the Pandemic. To leave condolences please visit ,www.carmonfuneralhome.com



