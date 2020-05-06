I would like to take the time out to send my love and condolences to the Robinson family, Ive known the family for many years and one thing I can say is once they except you they treat you like one of their own as Ive been a witness, since the day we met Ive been treated like family. One thing I can say about Manoo. Busy as always been a great friend a father figure hes always giving me advice looking after me we would work on cars together and I feel like he would make me feel like Im his son and he will be missed tremendously the unfortunate part of this whole situation is were in quarantine, And I am stuck in Miami Florida where I cannot attend the funeral I will always be there in spirit and spreading and sharing much love thank you Manu for all the many years of guidance love and acceptance and to everyone that knows him and Ive known him Keep your head up because at the end of the day hes in a very very good place him and Robbie Robert Thaddeus Ramkissoon are reunited and we have to stand strong for him and the rest of the family as we continue to strive through this unfortunate pandemic.

Chy

