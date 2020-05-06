Manoo Ramkissoon
1941 - 2020
Manoo Ramkissoon, 78, of Windsor, beloved husband of Josephine Patricia (Butler) Ramkissoon, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born June 25, 1941 in Trinidad, W.I., son of the late Budri and Agnes (Baldeo) Ramkissoon. He came to the United States in 1994 and settled in Hartford, CT before moving to Windsor in 2003. He was employed at Capitol Transmission for 18 years as a builder before retiring in 2014. Manoo enjoyed playing cards, with his family and friends, cooking and spending time with his grandchildren, and most of all, fixing cars. Besides Josephine, his wife of 46 years, he is survived by two children, Cindy Leisa Charlotte Ramkissoon of Windsor and Rawle Nicholas Ramkissoon of East Hartford; six grandchildren, Rochelle Ramkissoon, Sidney Ramkissoon, Skylar Gaulteau, Rochard Ramkissoon, Caprice Gaulteau, Caresse Gaulteau; his brother, Soogrim Ramkissoon of Trinidad, W.I.; his mother-in-law, Lucille Butler of TX; four sisters-in-law, Ann Marie Rissler of TX, Andrea Ramkissoon of Trinidad, W.I., Marilyn Ragoo of TX. Brother and sister-in-law Earl and Sandra Doyle Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) of KS; his cousin, Ramesh Ramkissoon; his nieces and nephews, Junior Joseph, Chris Joseph, Dave Joseph, Nigel (Dicky) Joseph, Sharon Joseph, Deseree Joseph, Lisa Joseph Bolorundoro, Michelle Doherty, Denise Ramkissoon, Donnie Ramkissoon, Edward Ramkissoon, Natalie Ramkissoon, Lisa-Jo Ramkissoon; dear friends, Earl and Auldith Baptiste. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Thaddeus Ramkissoon; a brother, Sookbir Ramkissoon; a sister, Anna Doherty. Funeral services will be private. His family encourages you to watch the service on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/44342218. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 entries
May 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kelveta Family
Friend
May 5, 2020
May the good Lord Grant the Ramkisoon family comfort during this time of grief.
Kent
May 5, 2020
Listening to his stories made me laugh...& bringing him a fish n chips made him smile
Heck
Friend
May 5, 2020
I would like to take the time out to send my love and condolences to the Robinson family, Ive known the family for many years and one thing I can say is once they except you they treat you like one of their own as Ive been a witness, since the day we met Ive been treated like family. One thing I can say about Manoo. Busy as always been a great friend a father figure hes always giving me advice looking after me we would work on cars together and I feel like he would make me feel like Im his son and he will be missed tremendously the unfortunate part of this whole situation is were in quarantine, And I am stuck in Miami Florida where I cannot attend the funeral I will always be there in spirit and spreading and sharing much love thank you Manu for all the many years of guidance love and acceptance and to everyone that knows him and Ive known him Keep your head up because at the end of the day hes in a very very good place him and Robbie Robert Thaddeus Ramkissoon are reunited and we have to stand strong for him and the rest of the family as we continue to strive through this unfortunate pandemic.
Chy
Family
May 5, 2020
He was a great father and friend. A blessed man.. Will be missed.
Audley sr
Friend
