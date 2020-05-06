Manoo Ramkissoon, 78, of Windsor, beloved husband of Josephine Patricia (Butler) Ramkissoon, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born June 25, 1941 in Trinidad, W.I., son of the late Budri and Agnes (Baldeo) Ramkissoon. He came to the United States in 1994 and settled in Hartford, CT before moving to Windsor in 2003. He was employed at Capitol Transmission for 18 years as a builder before retiring in 2014. Manoo enjoyed playing cards, with his family and friends, cooking and spending time with his grandchildren, and most of all, fixing cars. Besides Josephine, his wife of 46 years, he is survived by two children, Cindy Leisa Charlotte Ramkissoon of Windsor and Rawle Nicholas Ramkissoon of East Hartford; six grandchildren, Rochelle Ramkissoon, Sidney Ramkissoon, Skylar Gaulteau, Rochard Ramkissoon, Caprice Gaulteau, Caresse Gaulteau; his brother, Soogrim Ramkissoon of Trinidad, W.I.; his mother-in-law, Lucille Butler of TX; four sisters-in-law, Ann Marie Rissler of TX, Andrea Ramkissoon of Trinidad, W.I., Marilyn Ragoo of TX. Brother and sister-in-law Earl and Sandra Doyle Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) of KS; his cousin, Ramesh Ramkissoon; his nieces and nephews, Junior Joseph, Chris Joseph, Dave Joseph, Nigel (Dicky) Joseph, Sharon Joseph, Deseree Joseph, Lisa Joseph Bolorundoro, Michelle Doherty, Denise Ramkissoon, Donnie Ramkissoon, Edward Ramkissoon, Natalie Ramkissoon, Lisa-Jo Ramkissoon; dear friends, Earl and Auldith Baptiste. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Thaddeus Ramkissoon; a brother, Sookbir Ramkissoon; a sister, Anna Doherty. Funeral services will be private. His family encourages you to watch the service on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/44342218. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.