Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Manual Galo
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
50 Kane Street - Fatima Square
Hartford, CT
Manual A. Galo, 74, of Rocky Hill, CT passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Cecilia Galo; son Paul Galo; daughter Julia Fanning and Patrick Fanning; daughter Cynthia Galo and David Rutledge; grandchildren Avery and Owen; his brother John Galo; brother Ezekiel Galo and his wife Isabel Galo; cousin Grace Luzio and Victor Luzio; and many other close family members and friends. Manny was deeply rooted in the Portuguese Community and had many treasured friendships. He operated his business, Galo's Appliance, for over 45 years serving the greater Hartford area. Manny was an avid golfer, gardener and socialite and will always be remembered for his quick-witted humor and active nature. A church service will be held on November 14th at 10am in Our Lady of Fatima Church,50 Kane Street - Fatima Square, Hartford. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to St Jude Medical Center. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 13, 2019
