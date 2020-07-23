1/1
Manuel Azinheira
Manuel Azinheira , 83 , of East Hartford, beloved husband of the late Custodia (Pereira) Azinheira, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Vale da Trave, Portugal, prior to his retirement Manuel was employed at Hartford Hospital and was a member of Our lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Manuel love tending his garden and spending time with his much loved grandchildren. He leaves his two sons and daughters-in-law, Nelson and Vera Azinheira of Rocky Hill and Eliseu and Lisa Azinheira of California. He was the devoted grandfather to David, Melissa, Samantha, Brian, Kim, Jen and Joshua. He also leaves a sister, Fernanda Pereira of East Hartford and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at St. Mary Home, West Hartford for their compassionate care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, (July 25), 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Burial will be in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
July 23, 2020
y sincere condolences to the Azinheira family and friends
Carlos Costa
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to your family. May Manuel Rest In Peace. He was a kind man. God bless
Manuel Cordeiro & Rose Aguiar & Family
Rose Aguiar
Friend
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to entire family
Aida Figueiredo
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joseph & Otilia Sousa
