Manuel Azinheira , 83 , of East Hartford, beloved husband of the late Custodia (Pereira) Azinheira, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Vale da Trave, Portugal, prior to his retirement Manuel was employed at Hartford Hospital and was a member of Our lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Manuel love tending his garden and spending time with his much loved grandchildren. He leaves his two sons and daughters-in-law, Nelson and Vera Azinheira of Rocky Hill and Eliseu and Lisa Azinheira of California. He was the devoted grandfather to David, Melissa, Samantha, Brian, Kim, Jen and Joshua. He also leaves a sister, Fernanda Pereira of East Hartford and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at St. Mary Home, West Hartford for their compassionate care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, (July 25), 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Burial will be in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com