Manuel Becerra of West Hartford beloved Husband, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the home built and loved. Manny was born in New York City and graduated from Pratt Institute with a Mechanical Engineer degree. He began his career as a co-founder of a small electronics/sound system company serving clients throughout Brooklyn. After several years he relocated to Connecticut to pursue a management position with SNET. It was there that Manny proudly earned his Professional Engineering (PE) License, which is considered the engineering professions "highest standard of competence, a symbol of achievement and assurance of quality". Manny also worked for Eastern CT State University's Design and Planning Department and ended his career as the Senior Administrator, under the Deputy Commissioner, for the State of CT's Department of Public Works Facilities Management Division. Manny had a lifelong interest in design, architecture and construction and was a proud Board member of the Construction Institute. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, reading and later-in-life drawing & painting. Spending time with his wife, Sue, at their summer cottage in Maine was what he loved the most. His love, kindness, generosity, hospitality, humor and intelligence will be missed by all who knew him. Manny is survived by his wife, Susan Turner, of West Hartford, his sister Annmarie Battaglia and husband James of New York, his mother-in law Mary Turner of West Hartford, his brother-in-law Thomas Turner and wife Maura of West Hartford and sister-in-law Candace Becerra of New York, along with several nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Roman and Maria Teresa and brother John Becerra of New York. A private family service will be held at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
via St.Jude.org/onelinegiving
.