Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
View Map
Manuel Gomez Obituary
Manuel "Papi" Gomez, 86, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was welcomed home by his beloved and deeply missed son, Manuel Gomez Jr. He leaves behind his loving and devoted daughters, Jeanne and Shawn Newton, Lori and Darryl Tracy, Elisa and Richard Lupacchino, Sandy and Bill Franklin, and Nicole Gomez. He was a well-known family man and leaves behind nine cherished grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held Wed., Sept. 18th from 4PM-7PM at the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT 06108. For more information, to leave an online condolence or to view Manuel's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 16, 2019
