Manuel J. DaSilva
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel "Manny" Jose DaSilva, 61, of Newington, beloved son of Lucinda (Silva) DaSilva of Wethersfield and the late Antonio Jose DaSilva, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, May 28, 2020 after a short but strong battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on March 1, 1959 in Portugal and was a longtime resident of Newington. Manny worked as a self-employed contractor for many years. He was an avid golfer and a member of Indian Hill Country Club, Wampanoag Country Club and Blue Fox Run. He qualified for the U.S. Amateur in 2004 at Winged Foot in New York. He also won the 2019 Portugal Senior Amateur, won the New England Publinx individual championship twice and won numerous club championships at both Blue Fox Run and Indian Hill C.C. When he wasn't golfing, he also enjoyed bowling, playing poker and traveling. Manny was a very devoted and caring son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend who was loved by all who knew him. He will be forever missed by his mother Lucinda; two brothers, Antonio "Tony" J. DaSilva, Jr. and wife Millie of Middletown and Fernando DaSilva and wife Pam of Rocky Hill; two sisters, Dorinda "Dori" Manner and husband Steven of Rocky Hill and Rosa Rodrigues and husband Miguel of Wethersfield; eight adored nieces and nephews, Jasmine and Uriah DaSilva, Cameron DaSilva and wife Nicole, Morgan DaSilva, Alex and Sarah Manner and Ryan and Andrew Rodrigues and Jessie Pierzchalski, who was like a daughter to Manny, as well as many extended family members and friends. Manny's family would like to thank the incredible, dedicated staff from Right at Home, Hartford HealthCare at Home and Smilow Cancer Center for their compassion. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. Donations in Manny's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Manny, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 30, 2020
Dear DaSilva Family - my heart aches for you. I am sooo sorry for your loss - it is way too soon. All my thoughts and prayers are with all of you now. ❤❤
John Tuozzo
Friend
May 30, 2020
Dear DaSilva Family,
Please know how deeply saddened and sorry I am for all of you at the loss of your beloved Manny. May the love and closeness you all share as a family bring you comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Love, Darra
Darra Redding
May 29, 2020
Yvonne Pierzchalski
Family
May 31, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved