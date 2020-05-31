Manuel "Manny" Jose DaSilva, 61, of Newington, beloved son of Lucinda (Silva) DaSilva of Wethersfield and the late Antonio Jose DaSilva, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, May 28, 2020 after a short but strong battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on March 1, 1959 in Portugal and was a longtime resident of Newington. Manny worked as a self-employed contractor for many years. He was an avid golfer and a member of Indian Hill Country Club, Wampanoag Country Club and Blue Fox Run. He qualified for the U.S. Amateur in 2004 at Winged Foot in New York. He also won the 2019 Portugal Senior Amateur, won the New England Publinx individual championship twice and won numerous club championships at both Blue Fox Run and Indian Hill C.C. When he wasn't golfing, he also enjoyed bowling, playing poker and traveling. Manny was a very devoted and caring son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend who was loved by all who knew him. He will be forever missed by his mother Lucinda; two brothers, Antonio "Tony" J. DaSilva, Jr. and wife Millie of Middletown and Fernando DaSilva and wife Pam of Rocky Hill; two sisters, Dorinda "Dori" Manner and husband Steven of Rocky Hill and Rosa Rodrigues and husband Miguel of Wethersfield; eight adored nieces and nephews, Jasmine and Uriah DaSilva, Cameron DaSilva and wife Nicole, Morgan DaSilva, Alex and Sarah Manner and Ryan and Andrew Rodrigues and Jessie Pierzchalski, who was like a daughter to Manny, as well as many extended family members and friends. Manny's family would like to thank the incredible, dedicated staff from Right at Home, Hartford HealthCare at Home and Smilow Cancer Center for their compassion. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. Donations in Manny's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Manny, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.