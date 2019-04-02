Manuel L.M. Moreira, 85, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Laura Salgado Portal Moreira, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born and raised in Vila Pouca De Aguiar, Portugal, Manuel served in the Portuguese Army and moved to Hartford in 1969. Manuel was a mechanic and retired from Interstate Ford, Hartford. He was a member of the Hartford Portuguese Club and a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford.Besides his wife, he leaves four daughters, Maria De Fatima Moreira, Maria Arlinda Moreira, Maria Isabel Leon and her husband Jorge and Laura Maria Moreira; a sister, Maria Fatima Chaves and two granddaughters, Stephanie Leon and Nicole Marie Leon. Manuel is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Funeral procession will be Thursday, (April 4), 9:00 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours are Wednesday, (April 3) from 5 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary