Manuel Marques Cabral or Manuel de Estrada, 90, of West Hartford passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Maria Jesus Viegas for 65 years. Born in Tragos, Mangualde, Portugal to the late João Coehlo Cabral and Maria Augusta Figueiredo, Manuel immigrated to the United States in 1978 where he made his home in the Hartford area for over 40 years. He was employed at Keeney Manufacturing and Whitney Chain for many years up until his retirement. Manuel was a green thumb, mechanic, engineer, wildlife enthusiast, veterinarian, botanist, wine maker, story teller, teacher, comedian, and law-abiding rule breaker. He was all these things and more to anyone who knew him. Whether it was rescuing injured wild animals, building something out of random items, or fixing anything and everything; he had many skills and passions throughout his life which he passed on to those he loved most; his children, grand children and great grand children. Besides the love of his life Maria, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Antonio and Deolinda Cabral, Alice and Antonio Cabral, and Maria and Carlos Costa. He also leaves behind his grandchildren and their spouses, Christina and Dave Punch, Nancy and Kevin McCormick, Michael and Erica Cabral, Pedro and Effy Costa, Rui and Amy Costa, Kevin and Heather Cabral and Melissa Cabral and Alex Louro as well as his most treasured loves, his 11 great grandchildren. He also leaves behinds extended family and friends in Portugal. Due to Covid 19, calling hours will be private. A mass to be celebrated for family and friends on Thursday August 27th at 11a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford. Burial will follow immediately at West Meadow Cemetery in Newington. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Fatima, 50 Kane St., Hartford, CT 06106. We encourage online expressions of sympathy to be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
in light of current circumstances.