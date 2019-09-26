Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Manuel Martinez Obituary
Manuel Martinez, 93, of Cromwell, husband of the late Maria Luisa (Olivan) Martinez, passed away peacefully in his sleep, after a brief illness, on Tuesday (September 24, 2019) at Middlesex Hospital. Manuel was born in Havana, Cuba and loved all things about his Cuban heritage. He loved listening to Celia Cruz, dancing to Cuban music and especially enjoyed his Cuban cuisine. Returning to his homeland was an experience of a lifetime and one that he cherished. He also enjoyed travelling through Europe and reconnecting with his roots in Spain. As the patriarch of the family, Manuel assumed the roll of care taker of his entire family, especially his grandchildren. Manuel leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Maria Martinez of Cromwell; his beloved grandchildren, Marisol Bonacquisto and her husband Mark of Cromwell, Jessica Estevam and Chris Vita of East Hampton, and Jacob Khybery of New Britain.; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Nicholas, Bella and baby Vita who is on the way; a sister-in-law Rose Reis and her husband Joe of Newington. A funeral service will be held on Friday, (September 27, 2019) at 12 Noon in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 11 AM to 12 PM just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations in Manuel's memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. S #4B Southington, CT. 06489. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 26, 2019
