Manuel Moreira Fernandes Lagoa, music aficionado and well-known WRTC FM radio personality of the Portuguese community passed away February 19, 2019, two days after his 76th birthday. He was born in Outeiro De Baixo, Portugal and moved to the United States in his 20's where he settled in Hartford before ultimately making Newington his permanent residence. Manuel worked as a mason for various contractors on numerous commercial and residential projects, however, his true passion was music and entertainment. Hence, it was no surprise when he obtained his Certificate from the Federal Communications Commission as a radio broadcaster in 1976 to fulfill that aspiration and bring enjoyment and amusement as a weekend radio host to the Portuguese community. He is survived by his 2 daughters Judite Goulet (Dean Goulet) and Margarida Vizzoni (Anthony Vizzoni) whom he often referred to as "banana", his sister Odete Pereira (Luciano Pereira) better known as Mana and the third banana, his niece Dina Leclair (Michael Leclair). His smile lit up when in the presence of his grandchildren Sydnee Goulet, Karina Vizzoni and Sophia Vizzoni who will miss him dearly. Manuel gave generously of his time, his life and his heart to friends, family and his Portuguese audience. He was witty, a magnificent cook, loyal and trusted friend, perpetual entertainer, and regularly opened his home to those in need.His smile and endless laughter will always be remembered and will forever live in our hearts. He would have wanted to be remembered as someone who didn't dwell on the past, never fretted about the future but always chose to live in the PRESENT. The Memorial Service for Manuel will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane St., Fatima Square, Hartford, CT at 11:00 am on Saturday February 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to under memorial number 11565108. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary