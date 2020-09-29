Manuel Rosa, 87, of Hartford, beloved husband of Maria Julia Lopes Rosa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Manuel Rosa was born in Torres Novas, Portugal on June 17, 1933. He came to the United States in 1970 and worked at Spencer Turbine in Windsor for over 30 years until his retirement. Manuel was a hardworking man who's priority was supporting his family. He loved going to the beach, watching soccer games, making his own wine, and tending his vegetable garden. He enjoyed being a handyman and cracking jokes. He was a proud member of the Portuguese Club of Hartford where he volunteered for many years. Spending time with his family was his greatest passion especially every Sunday at lunch. Manuel is preceded in death by his mother, Maria da Conceição Rosa and two sisters, Odete and Isabel. Besides his wife he is survived by his three children José Rosa, António Rosa and his wife Ana, Cristina Silva and her husband Pedro, as well as, five precious grandchildren who will miss him dearly: Sergio, Melissa, Rita, Jessica, and Andrew and his great grandchildren Leonor and Connor. He is also survived by his sister Teresa, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Colleen and Jean from Hartford Healthcare for their support. With respect to current COVID-19 guidelines, the viewing will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, (October 1), at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Square, 50 Kane Street, Hartford, CT. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford immediately following the Mass. The public is asked to go directly to the Church. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com