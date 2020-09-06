Manuel Silva, 72, of Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born October 15, 1947 in Providence, RI to Manuel and Phoebe (Luiz) Silva. He served in the United States Air Force in the Vietnam War. When he returned, he moved to Connecticut to raise his children and worked at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford as a Jet Engine Mechanic. He retired from Pratt and moved to Florida with his longtime girlfriend, Sandra Esterline, and his bird Sam. Manny is pre-deceased by his daughter Meaghan Silva, sister Pat Benevides, and parents Manny and Phoebe Silva. He is survived by two sons, Michael Silva and wife Jennifer of Ocala, Fl., Mark Silva and wife Kasey of Franklin, NH., and daughter Michelle Ross of Griswold, CT; 6 grandchildren, Phoebe, Opal, Kailey, Zackary, Lucas, and Samuel; two sisters, Carol Johnson of Warwick, RI and Elaine Brogno of East Providence, RI; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a loving father, son, and brother. A great friend to so many. He was loved and will be missed. May he Rest In Peace.



