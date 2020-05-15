Manuel V. Falcon of Glastonbury, husband of Maria Carmen Ramirez Falcon passed away peacefully Monday May 11th at the age of 91. He was born August 13, 1928 in Colta, Peru. He is survived by his son, Franco Falcon, daughters, Nancy Ponce De Leon, Gladys Steady, Ana Prado and sons-in-law Michael Steady and Alberto Prado He also leaves behind his ten grandchildren, Brittany Beckerman, Ashley and Laura Falcon, Chelsea, Michael Steady Jr. Magaly, Kattia, Jessenia, Daniela and Gadriela. Manuel, known to many as "Papa," was a gentle soul with a contagious laugh and smile that would uplift everyone around him. He will always be remembered for his work ethic and for the sacrifices he made for his family. His devotion to his faith and family were unwavering. His outlook on life was filled with optimism and pure joy. He was adored by his grandchildren and family and although it is difficult to see him go, his family is at peace knowing that he is reunited with his beloved wife, Maria and son Eusebio. An intimate committal burial service will be observed at the Holy Cross Cemetery, in Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.